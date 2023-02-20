Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gary Shores, who spent more than 40 years as an on-air radio personality in Toledo, died Sunday evening.

The longtime K-100 broadcaster died around 5 p.m. Sunday, The Blade reported.

Shores, best known for his time hosting the popular morning show “Shores and Steele,” retired in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.