Hospitalized MSU student condition upgraded, two students remain critical

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two students hospitalized for injuries received at the Michigan State University campus shooting have had their condition status changed from critical to serious, but stable.

Two of the students’ status was upgraded from critical, one on Sunday, and the second student’s condition change was reported Monday by Sparrow Health.

Two of the five students injured remain in critical condition, one student is reported to be in fair condition.

MSU Police and Public Safety reported the change on social media.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the students in the hospital to the following:



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 2 students are in serious condition, but stable (1 was previously critical)



• 2 students remain in critical condition pic.twitter.com/1VhJ6sjMeM — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 20, 2023

