Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Hospitalized MSU student condition upgraded, two students remain critical

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two students hospitalized for injuries received at the Michigan State University campus shooting have had their condition status changed from critical to serious, but stable.

Two of the students’ status was upgraded from critical, one on Sunday, and the second student’s condition change was reported Monday by Sparrow Health.

Two of the five students injured remain in critical condition, one student is reported to be in fair condition.

MSU Police and Public Safety reported the change on social media.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate a small Pomeranian dog that was...
TFRD says a family’s dog died in a fire Saturday night

Latest News

2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway...
Last week to donate items for SeaGate Food Bank’s Project PJ
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker. (Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar