Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Last week to donate items for SeaGate Food Bank’s Project PJ

Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway...
Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway will take place on March 3.(SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SeaGate Food Bank is holding the first round of the 12th annual Project PJ’s winter pajama giveaway next week, and it’s not too late to donate.

The SeaGate Food Bank says this is the last week to get in those winter time pajama donations. You can make donations at one of the local drop off spots, online or you can also check out SeaGate Food Bank’s Wishlist on Amazon.

The following are items that can be donated:

  • PJs (teen sizes too)
  • Slippers
  • Blankets
  • Pillowcases
  • Books
  • Stuffed animals
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Hygiene items

“Help us come together in an effort to provide pajamas and bedtime comforts to families in need,” says the Seagate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. “100% of your donation stays right here in our community.”

Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway will take place on March 3.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate a small Pomeranian dog that was...
TFRD says a family’s dog died in a fire Saturday night

Latest News

2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker. (Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar