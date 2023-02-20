Last week to donate items for SeaGate Food Bank’s Project PJ

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The SeaGate Food Bank is holding the first round of the 12th annual Project PJ’s winter pajama giveaway next week, and it’s not too late to donate.

The SeaGate Food Bank says this is the last week to get in those winter time pajama donations. You can make donations at one of the local drop off spots, online or you can also check out SeaGate Food Bank’s Wishlist on Amazon.

The following are items that can be donated:

PJs (teen sizes too)

Slippers

Blankets

Pillowcases

Books

Stuffed animals

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Hygiene items

“Help us come together in an effort to provide pajamas and bedtime comforts to families in need,” says the Seagate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. “100% of your donation stays right here in our community.”

Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway will take place on March 3.

