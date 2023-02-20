Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some local rescues are getting more involved with taking in dogs and puppies from large-scale breeding operations, also known as puppy mills. Unfortunately, experts say Ohio is home to some of the worst mills in the country.

In the last year or so, Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations and the organization has been asked to take in plenty more in recent months.

Experts say many of the dogs at puppy mills spend their lives in cages, having litter after litter. They’re often terrified of people, their new surroundings and filthy from head to toe. Some of them have never walked on grass before.

Frankie, Grace, Lily and Fiona are just a few of the dozens of dogs Planned Pethood has taken in from puppy mills. Colleen Kane fosters dogs for Planned Pethood.

“Most have never walked on a leash. Some need to be carried. They have never seen stairs. They have spent their whole life in a cage. They are not housebroken, they’re fearful and they don’t ride well in a car,” Colleen said.

Despite all those challenges, experts say the dogs often make huge strides in a matter of days. Colleen has fostered more than 200 dogs over the last 16 years. She is amazed by the resiliency of dogs.

“I look at my role as the middle man. I help give them a future and the beautiful life they wouldn’t have if we didn’t step in.”

Fiona is a great example of what time and patience can do for a mill dog. Colleen and her husband, Corey, fostered her and then adopted her.

“We fostered Fiona and decided that her demeanor is perfect for our pack,” Corey said. “She comes out of her shell more and more every day. We’ve had her for about a year now, and every day she is more excited to see us when we come home.”

The focus for Planned Pethood is helping as many mill dogs as possible and forcing change. That’s happening in part by working with a network of rescues that have the same mission.

“We hope we’re making a dent,” Colleen said. “Advocacy for the dogs, educating people where they come from and the condition they are coming in. That is how we can stop this.”

When it comes to finding a dog, Colleen says you can rescue whatever you are looking for.

“You can find any breed of dog in rescue. Puppies, adults, middle-aged. Male or female. There is no breed of dog that is not available in rescue. We are working to help more and more people go that route.”

While it’s tough to hear what these dogs have lived through, the focus is on the days ahead.

“You go from heartbreak to euphoria when you see their transformation. These dogs literally win the lottery when they are adopted out. I am so proud to have a hand is helping make that happen.”

If you’d like to get involved with this rescue work, there are a lot of ways to do that. You can donate your time, money, supplies or become a foster.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.