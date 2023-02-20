Birthday Club
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after he was reportedly stabbed at a Toledo bar Sunday night.

Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had just been stabbed at the Classic Lounge on Nebraska. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to TPD, multiple unites responded to the Classic Lounge and upon arrival, officers located the scene in front of the bar next to the front entrance.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

