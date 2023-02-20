March for Our Lives holds safe schools rally, protest at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Speakers include AFT Michigan, representatives from Lansing and Michigan State University NAACP, Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools (MiPASS), Black Lives Matter Michigan, and One Love Global, Dylan Morris (No Future without Today), and Renee and Olivia Upham (former Oxford teacher) will be speakers at the event.

The event will be held at the John A. Hannah Building, Monday at 10:30 a.m.

David Hogg of March for Our Lives will speak at the rally and later Monday at 1 p.m. at a “Take A Stand” protest on the State Capitol lawn.

MSU: We are with you.



Join us tomorrow 2/20 at 1PM at the Michigan state Capitol with @davidhogg111 📣. pic.twitter.com/2wmpOubykW — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) February 19, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.