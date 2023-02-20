Birthday Club
Owens Community College hosts career expo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is hosting a career expo on Wednesday.

The expo will focus on jobs related to higher education. Human Resources staff will be available to answer questions regarding employment at Owens. In addition, they will be available to assist with the application process.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Owens Community College Human Resources, Administration Hall located n 30335 Oregon Rd.

For more information call (567) 661-7292 or email employment@owens.edu.

For a full listing of available jobs, click here.

