PRO Home & Garden Show to take place this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The PRO Home & Garden Show is set to take place this weekend in Toledo.

The event will be held at the Glass City Center on the following dates and times:

Feb. 24 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 25 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Professional Remodelers Organization says this year’s show features over 125 of the area’s finest home improvement experts who will showcase the latest trends for inside and outside your home. A large variety of spring plants and flowers will be available for purchase form The Flower Market in Dundee.

Visitors will also be able to enter to win a free roof from Roszman Roofing and a $1,000 gift card from Everdry Waterproofing.

Tickets for the event are $10, senior tickets are $7 and admission is free for children under 17. Those with an active duty military ID get in free on Feb. 24.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.