Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

PRO Home & Garden Show to take place this weekend

The event will be held at the Glass City Center from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
The event will be held at the Glass City Center from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The PRO Home & Garden Show is set to take place this weekend in Toledo.

The event will be held at the Glass City Center on the following dates and times:

  • Feb. 24
    • 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 25
    • 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Feb. 26
    • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Professional Remodelers Organization says this year’s show features over 125 of the area’s finest home improvement experts who will showcase the latest trends for inside and outside your home. A large variety of spring plants and flowers will be available for purchase form The Flower Market in Dundee.

Visitors will also be able to enter to win a free roof from Roszman Roofing and a $1,000 gift card from Everdry Waterproofing.

Tickets for the event are $10, senior tickets are $7 and admission is free for children under 17. Those with an active duty military ID get in free on Feb. 24.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate a small Pomeranian dog that was...
TFRD says a family’s dog died in a fire Saturday night

Latest News

2/20: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast
2/20: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Donations are being accepted until Feb. 28. The first round of the 2023 winter pajama giveaway...
Last week to donate items for SeaGate Food Bank’s Project PJ
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker. (Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Ohio ex-speaker ill, corruption trial pauses after big week