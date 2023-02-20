Birthday Club
TPD searching for missing Toledo man

Ernest Frye, 74, is missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive.
Ernest Frye, 74, is missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing Toledo man.

Ernest Frye, 74, went missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive on Feb. 19 at 2 a.m. TPD says Frye suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Frye is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is driving a black 2017 Chevy Colorado with license plate number HTP 1590 and may be somewhere in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

