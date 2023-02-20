TPD searching for missing Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing Toledo man.

Ernest Frye, 74, went missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive on Feb. 19 at 2 a.m. TPD says Frye suffers from Dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Frye is a white male, 6 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is driving a black 2017 Chevy Colorado with license plate number HTP 1590 and may be somewhere in Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

