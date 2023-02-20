TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pizza delivery driver was shot while on the job in Toledo Sunday night.

According to Toledo Police records, it happened in the 3100 block of Kimball around 6:30 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect or suspects shot a 72-year-old driver while he was out on a delivery. He suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver told police it happened in an attempted robbery.

Police did not identify any possible suspects in the report. It’s unclear whether the shooter successfully made off with any money. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

