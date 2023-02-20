Birthday Club
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pizza delivery driver was shot while on the job in Toledo Sunday night.

According to Toledo Police records, it happened in the 3100 block of Kimball around 6:30 p.m. Police say an unknown suspect or suspects shot a 72-year-old driver while he was out on a delivery. He suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver told police it happened in an attempted robbery.

Police did not identify any possible suspects in the report. It’s unclear whether the shooter successfully made off with any money. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

