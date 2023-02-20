Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike

Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.(WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.

According to the Ohio Highway State Patrol troopers from the Swanton Post responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 60.3 in Maumee. The crash was reported near 10:23 a.m.

OHSP reported that Carlos Antonio Alvarez, 45, of Toledo was traveling west on I-80 when he drove off the “right side of the roadway and down the embankment”.

The 2014 Chrysler Town and Country struck a ditch and overturned before resting against a fence. The vehicle came to a rest on its side.

Edna Marie Alvarez, 72, of Toledo was identified as the passenger. Neither Carlos nor Edna were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene by Perrysburg Township EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Maumee Fire, and Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Shores, former Toledo radio personality, dies
The Toledo Police Department was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Delphos, Ohio train derailment
No injuries in Delphos, Ohio train derailment
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Toledo home-improvement contractor accused of stealing...
Ohio AG: Toledo Contractor stole around $54K from homeowners

Latest News

Residents of East Palestine are reporting growing concerns about their health following the...
Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community
Ernest Frye, 74, is missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive.
TPD searching for missing Toledo man
Owens Community College hosts career expo
The event will be held at the Glass City Center from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
PRO Home & Garden Show to take place this weekend