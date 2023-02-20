Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.

According to the Ohio Highway State Patrol troopers from the Swanton Post responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near milepost 60.3 in Maumee. The crash was reported near 10:23 a.m.

OHSP reported that Carlos Antonio Alvarez, 45, of Toledo was traveling west on I-80 when he drove off the “right side of the roadway and down the embankment”.

The 2014 Chrysler Town and Country struck a ditch and overturned before resting against a fence. The vehicle came to a rest on its side.

Edna Marie Alvarez, 72, of Toledo was identified as the passenger. Neither Carlos nor Edna were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene by Perrysburg Township EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Maumee Fire, and Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS.

