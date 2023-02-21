Birthday Club
2/21: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Freezing rain northwest of Toledo Wednesday; 1-2″ of “regular” rain for many
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Wednesday for freezing rain concerns, mostly north and west of Toledo.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Winds have been gusting up past 40mph this afternoon, though the midweek will become a lot more interesting. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Wednesday for freezing rain concerns, mostly north and west of Toledo. It’s a sharp cutoff, with higher ice amounts toward Hillsdale County... and while ground temps could work in our favor for the roads, the trees are another matter. If significant ice accumulates, broken branches/power outages are the greater concern. On the Ohio side, well over 1″ of rainfall is likely with isolated 2′ amounts. Temps will then rise overnight, from the mid-30s to the low-60s Thursday, then come plummeting back down to the 20s to close out the week.

