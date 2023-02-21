Birthday Club
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Soaking rain and a chance of ice (north)
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy, wintry mix and rain developing after 5am, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix and rain in the morning, wintry mix and freezing rain moving to the north for the afternoon, rain in the south, rain totals of 1-1.5″ possible, east winds could gust over 30 mph, highs in the mid 30s. THURSDAY: Windy and very warm, partly cloudy, highs near 60.

