Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City council president, 5 others arrested in Lake County human trafficking sting

6 Arrested in Lake County Human Trafficking Sting, Including City Council President
6 Arrested in Lake County Human Trafficking Sting, Including City Council President(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, alongside the Wickliffe Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, arrested six men for attempting to buy sex.

Among these men was the president of the Eastlake City Council, 47-year-old John Meyers, according to an announcement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“The point of our task forces is to send a message to those who buy and sell human beings: We’re coming for you, we’re going to bust you and make sure everybody knows what you did. Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said. “Special thanks for Sheriff Leonbruno, whose office recently joined this task force and has hit the ground running.”

The five others arrested were:

  • Ronald Bevier, Columbia Station, 30
  • Alvin Bridges, Euclid, 47
  • Andrew Champa, Wickliffe, 40
  • Garrett Kellogg, Strongsville, 20
  • Salvatore Longo, Beachwood, 44

All six men were charged with solicitation, and Bridges also faces a felony charge of drug possession, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

They will appear in Willoughby Municipal Court.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and proud of the collaborative effort of all the involved agencies,” said Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. “If even one victim of human trafficking can be identified and helped, then the operation is a success and worth the effort.  We will continue to work to help identify those who are taking advantage of these victims and bring them to justice.”

Four potential victims of human trafficking were also identified and offered social services.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is one of six law enforcement collaboratives formed under AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission directed at combating human trafficking.

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and includes the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Cleveland Police Department, MetroHealth Police Department, East Cleveland Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar

Latest News

The tournament is taking place on April 28 and all proceeds will be used to support Veterans...
Registration open for Warriors Wangling Walleye Fishing Tournament
Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train...
EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Body camera footage shows the arrest of a 37-year-old after a fender bender escalated into...
Crash leads to armed confrontation
The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40...
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations