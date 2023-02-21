Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others...
FILE - Miami-Dade officials said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others suffered traumatic injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Wednesday for freezing rain concerns, mostly north...
2/21: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train...
LIVE: EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) drives past Chicago Sky forward Candace...
Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’