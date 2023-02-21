February 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will be steady around 40 degrees today with sunshine and wind developing mid morning. Winds may gust up to 40 mph. Wednesday is expected to start off with a cloudy sky. Rain is very likely for the afternoon and heavy rain with thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to be around 34 to 35 degrees for most as the rain falls. Temperatures may drop between 30 to 32 degrees in the northwest part of the viewing area. As a result, freezing rain is possible in our Michigan counties and Williams and Fulton Counties. Significant ice accumulation may develop in Hillsdale and northwest Lenawee Counties. This could lead to tree damage and power outages in that area. Temperatures are expected to range from 40 to 70 degrees on Thursday (low 60s in the Toledo area). However, a flash freeze may develop Thursday night as temperatures drop to around 20 degrees by Friday morning. Friday will bring highs in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the 40s over the weekend. Monday could bring another round of storms with highs near 60.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.