Grammy-winning producer from NW Ohio looks to inspire the next generation

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A local music producer and sound designer has been recognized on the world stage for his work and his recent Grammy win will no doubt be a springboard to other opportunities.

Jameil Aossey’s is now a Grammy winner after Beyonce’s album Renaissance took home Best Dance/Electronic Album. His Sylvania studio serves as his home base and he went right back to work after the big win earlier this month.

“If you told 10-year-old me that we would be here talking about this, I’d have told you that you were crazy,” Aossey said.

The 39-year-old Grammy Award-winning music producer and sound designer produced two tracks on the album: I’M THAT GIRL and ALL UP IN YOUR MIND.

“It was so overwhelming, the moment, that I think it passes you by so quickly.”

Music has been a driving force in Jameil’s life since he was a little boy. It’s taken decades to get to this point.

“It is a result of years of commitment, travel, building relationships. All of that came full circle in this case, but it wasn’t all of a sudden that we got lucky.”

Jameil said the red carpet was an amazing experience for him and his wife Ashley, with star sightings including Taylor Swift, Sir Elton John and Pharrell.

“It was emotional because that’s when you go back to thinking we’re from Sylvania. Toledo and how many times do you get to do something like this? I am trying to soak it all in. But it’s all a blur because you’re overwhelmed by emotion.”

Jameil loves being able to do what he loves in the place he loves.

My rule of thumb is always build strong bridges no matter what industry you are in. In Toledo, it is easy to do that because there is so much love here. Bigger cities are so competitive, so cut-throat. Nobody cares about you.”

So the question on everyone’s mind is: what’s next?

“Working with Beyoncé has been huge. It has created more opportunity to work with other big artists moving forward. I’d love to tell you who, but I can’t.”

Even with all of Jameil’s success in the music industry, one of his biggest goals involves reaching out to help and inspire the next generation.

“If we can teach that you can dream big no matter where you’re from, to be an example for them, that’s a bigger win than a Grammy to me.”

