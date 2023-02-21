Health experts say food addiction continues to rise in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lack of control is something many people struggle with when it comes to the consumption of over-processed foods.

According to a recent study by the University of Michigan, about one in eight people over the age of 50 are addicted to processed foods.

Yet, when people think about addiction, they tend to think about illicit drugs or alcohol, but food addiction is a growing epidemic, especially in America.

Two years ago, Brandi Beader realized she was suffering from food addiction when she noticed excess weight gain and the inability to walk away from food when she felt full.

“My mental health kind of took a toll; how I was thinking, how I was feeling,” Beader said. “You fall back into old habits, right? Where you just think you have it under control, and you try to eat healthily and you try to maintain your snacking.”

Doctor Matthew Fourman, a weight loss surgeon with ProMedica, says constantly thinking about food, not having enough control to stop eating when you’re full, hiding food from others, and eating in secret are some good indications of addiction.

Among all the ingredients that can trigger food addiction, sugar is named the most common. Doctor Fourman says it’s the most prevalent drug in the American diet.

“It [sugar] has been shown to be one of the most addictive substances that we have in the world, [and is] likened to things like cocaine and heroin.”

Dr. Fourman says the only way to end the addiction is to detox from the substance.

“It’s just like any other drug. When you do it enough, you just require more of the same to reach that same high,” Dr. Fourman said.

