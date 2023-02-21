Birthday Club
‘Incredible moment’: Zoo announces birth of endangered rhino calf

MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after birth.
MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after birth.(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A zoo in Kansas is welcoming the arrival of a baby Indian rhino that made its way into the world Thursday night.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Wichita said the male baby rhino, named MarJon – or MJ for short – was born to mom Monica and dad Stacks.

TWP said staff members are working tirelessly to ensure that Monica and MJ receive the best care possible.
TWP said staff members are working tirelessly to ensure that Monica and MJ receive the best care possible.(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

MJ weighed in at approximately 80 to 90 pounds and was up and nursing just a few hours after birth.

“Monica is a new mother but acts like a pro and has been bonding with her rhino baby,” TWP said in a news release. “Both mom and baby are doing great, and we are excited to see MarJon grow and develop in the coming weeks and months.”

The park said MJ’s arrival came after 462 days of pregnancy, which is now the record for shortest rhino gestation.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Wichita said the baby rhino, named MarJon – or MJ for short – was born to mom Monica and dad Stacks.
Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Wichita said the baby rhino, named MarJon – or MJ for short – was born to mom Monica and dad Stacks.(Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

“This is an incredible moment for the entire Tanganyika Family,” said Jim Fouts, owner of Tanganyika Wildlife Park. “This is why we do what we do, preserving species who are on the brink of extinction. We are so proud of Monica and her calf and are excited to share this special moment with the community.”

TWP said staff members are working tirelessly to ensure that Monica and MJ receive the best care possible.

According to the park, Indian rhinos are endangered, with just 4,014 of them counted in the world in 2022.

