Lucas County prepares for annual homelessness count

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County 2023 homelessness count is expected to roll out this week.

The count will determine state and federal funding as the Everybody Counts Campaign’s Point-in-Time – known as PIT Count – obtains a snapshot census of people experiencing homelessness in the Toledo/Lucas County area in a designated 24-hour period.

The count focuses on people who, on the night of the count, are sheltered in emergency or transitional housing and individuals unsheltered, staying outdoors or in places not designed for habitation, such as vehicles, streets, parks, and abandoned buildings.

“We literally go out at night until 3 a.m. at times. We are literally walking on the streets, going to the loading docks. Other locations that might be under bridges that we may know individuals to stay at occasionally to try to engage with those individuals and offer them shelter if they are interested and willing. And if not, a sleeping bag and some supplies to keep them warm and safe if they do choose to be on the street,” said Michael Hart, Executive Director of Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board.

The PIT Count is an essential element in an effort to end homelessness.

“HUD [U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development], they actually take those numbers and it factors into monies that are allocated to our communities and support important programming. It’s really important that we get the best picture possible, but, as you can imagine, it’s not an easy task,” Hart said.

The Everybody Counts Campaign presents an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of the myriad challenges our homeless citizens face. In addition, the campaign shares personal experiences from those experiencing homelessness, and demonstrate the compassion and generosity of the Toledo community thru the provision of basic items such as hats, gloves, socks, and toiletries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.