Lucas County undergoes overdose alert

(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A overdose alert has been issued for Lucas County, according to the Maumee Police Department.

Overdose alerts are sent as the Ohio Department of Health observes a “significant spike” in reported overdoses.

The Opioid Prevention Program surveys the number of overdoses and issues an alert as numbers increase beyond the average threshold.

Mahjida Steffin, Opioid Prevention Program Coordinator for the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, told 13abc that there were recently two fatal overdoses in a 24-hour period.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is urging that residents take the following precautions if they’re using:

  • Carry Naloxone in case of an overdose.
  • Never be alone; talk to loved ones about what to do if you overdose.
  • Call 911 to get help as quickly as possible.

For more information, contact Steffin at 419-213-4160 or by email at steffinm@co.lucas.oh.us.

Lucas County residents can receive naloxone – commonly referred to as Narcan – for free by mail through Project DAWN, a community-wide naloxone distribution program. To learn more, visit the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s website by clicking here.

In addition, anyone may call the Toledo Crisis line at 419-904-CARE (2273).

