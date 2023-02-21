Moment of Science: Dogs vs Chocolate

You probably know that chocolate is bad for your dog... or cat, or ferret, or fish... nearly everything that isn’t human, even a “chocolate lab”. Let’s explore why we can process that sweet treat better than most in the animal kingdom.

* Caffeine gets the heart racing, but too much can lead to a bad time... and while that’s “A” reason not to give it to your dog, there’s way less caffeine in chocolate compared to our main culprit: theobromine. It’s a molecule, and part of a family called “alkaloids” which are mostly produced as defense mechanisms in plants. That family tree also includes some familiar drugs like morphine, codeine, nicotine... and yes, caffeine.

* Sources vary, but here’s a general look at how many milligrams of theobromine could be in every ounce of chocolate. White chocolate has barely any, while dark chocolate runs right up the scale, although some cocoa powder brands can run even higher. Your 85% cacao would have more than the 70%, and so on... all depends on that content.

* Let’s say that Fido got into the dark chocolate in the pantry. Less than half an ounce per every pound of dog could kill them. Smaller breeds would be worse off, but a 35-pound medium-sized dog like a female bulldog or a border collie could theoretically survive up to 1 kilogram -- or about 23 regular-sized Hershey bars -- but would still feel incredibly sick well before then. For comparison, an adult human would need to eat 8 kilograms (or 17 pounds) in one go before we get a lethal dose of theobromine. Cats actually can’t taste sweet things, so they’re not as inclined to sneak a bite... but if they did, just a tenth of a kilogram could prove fatal. Again, every pet is different, and that goes for us, too.

* So why is theobromine generally safer for us compared to our pets? Well, our ancestors ate a lot more plants than early cats and dogs did, and that may be why we have a certain enzyme for breaking down alkaloids, that other animals simply don’t. Human livers are also about twice as big as in other mammals of our size, which helps us metabolize those alkaloids (and alcohols) faster.

* Not every animal has a fatal or otherwise bad reaction to chocolate. Some dairy farms grind it up and mix it in with grain feed... though it’s only about half a percent of the total mix. On the smaller side, some rats, squirrels and even adult rabbits can metabolize low amounts, but it certainly shouldn’t be part of their diet.

* Peanut butter is often a safer alternative for dogs, but even that carries some risk. “Xylitol” is a sugar-free sweetener found in some foods, and a dog’s pancreas can confuse it for real sugar as insulin removes the real stuff from the bloodstream. Make absolutely sure you check the label before treating your pet.

