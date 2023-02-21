Registration open for Warriors Wangling Walleye Fishing Tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Warriors Wangling Walleye Fishing Tournament.

The tournament is taking place on April 28 and all proceeds will be used to support Veterans and their families.

WWW says the charity tournament is set in a four person team format and is open to fisherman of all ages and still levels. Veterans, supporters and families are all encouraged to take part.

The entry fee for the tournament is $400 per team and all entry fees must be received by April 21.

According to WWW, all participating boats must meet U.S. Coast Guard and State requirements. If you do not have a boat, that is not a problem. A number of local charter captains have donated their boats and time to take participants out on the lake for this event. There is no additional charge for this but participants should sign up early as boat space is limited.

“This tournament not only supports our veterans, but provides a great day of fishing, camaraderie and friendly competition for everyone,” said Tim Larcey, the tournament chairperson.

Immediately following the tournament, there will be a dinner banquet and awards ceremony at the Port Clinton Yacht Club with cash prizes, raffles, door prizes and more.

WWW says if you are a licensed fishing guide and are available to volunteer at this event, text Tim Larcey at 419-573-2868 to sign up or to get more information.

To sign up for the tournament, click here.

