Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Registration open for Warriors Wangling Walleye Fishing Tournament

The tournament is taking place on April 28 and all proceeds will be used to support Veterans...
The tournament is taking place on April 28 and all proceeds will be used to support Veterans and their families.(Warriors Wangling Walleye)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Warriors Wangling Walleye Fishing Tournament.

The tournament is taking place on April 28 and all proceeds will be used to support Veterans and their families.

WWW says the charity tournament is set in a four person team format and is open to fisherman of all ages and still levels. Veterans, supporters and families are all encouraged to take part.

The entry fee for the tournament is $400 per team and all entry fees must be received by April 21.

According to WWW, all participating boats must meet U.S. Coast Guard and State requirements. If you do not have a boat, that is not a problem. A number of local charter captains have donated their boats and time to take participants out on the lake for this event. There is no additional charge for this but participants should sign up early as boat space is limited.

“This tournament not only supports our veterans, but provides a great day of fishing, camaraderie and friendly competition for everyone,” said Tim Larcey, the tournament chairperson.

Immediately following the tournament, there will be a dinner banquet and awards ceremony at the Port Clinton Yacht Club with cash prizes, raffles, door prizes and more.

WWW says if you are a licensed fishing guide and are available to volunteer at this event, text Tim Larcey at 419-573-2868 to sign up or to get more information.

To sign up for the tournament, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges

Latest News

Some residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are skeptical about how safe the area is after a train...
EPA takes charge of cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Body camera footage shows the arrest of a 37-year-old after a fender bender escalated into...
Crash leads to armed confrontation
The unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40...
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit to visit area locations
Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a...
Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio