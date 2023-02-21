Toledo City Council approves settlement with Buckeye over Summit Street project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved the settlement of the lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over the Summit Street renovations on Tuesday.

Two council members, Nick Komives and Katie Moline, voted against the move and two others abstained.

The City of Toledo said last month the city will dismiss the lawsuit against Buckeye and its parent company Block Communications for a $300,000 payment from the company.

In the run-up to the Solheim Cup, Toledo decided it wanted to beautify and improve Summit Street. The disagreement between the city and Buckeye centered on the relocation of the company’s fiber optic lines. Typically, when projects are cosmetic, the city would foot the bill, but for improvements, the companies would be expected to pay.

While other companies like AT&T paid, Buckeye was not required to -- which caused an uproar when the deal came to light that the FBI was looking into the matter.

Taxpayers spent $972,000 to move Buckeye Broadband lines during the Summit Street reconstruction project and will be getting $300,000 back based on the settlement. The public will not see the actual settlement until its approved in court.

