Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard

Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.(Live 5)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 58-year-old woman was found severely mutilated in her backyard Monday evening.

Police found Bonnie Varnes to be unconscious at her residence on the 800 block of Wright Ave. just before 6 p.m.

She was transported to UTMC, where she died.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges

Latest News

Moses Fleetwood Walker
Finds in the 419 - Moses Fleetwood Walker
Moment of Science: Dogs vs Chocolate
Cleveland woman shoots husband, claims to be cleaning gun
February 21st Weather Forecast
February 21st Weather Forecast