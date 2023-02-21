Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 58-year-old woman was found severely mutilated in her backyard Monday evening.

Police found Bonnie Varnes to be unconscious at her residence on the 800 block of Wright Ave. just before 6 p.m.

She was transported to UTMC, where she died.

The incident is under investigation.

