WATCHING WEDNESDAY - Rain likely, Ice Possible

A chilly rain is expected to develop Wednesday, especially in the afternoon, and freezing rain is possible for the northwest part of the area. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower to mid 30s as the precipitation moves into the area. The wintry mix is possible through late evening and then it will become all rain Wednesday night before moving out of the area early Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise through the 40s and even the 50s Wednesday night into Thursday.

Ground temperatures are well above freezing and may help much of the area by melting some of the frozen precipitation, but icy roads are still possible. The bigger concern may be the freezing rain on the trees and power lines (elevated objects). It’ll also be breezy, not helping the situation if ice does “accumulate” on trees and power lines.

