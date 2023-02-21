Birthday Club
Waterville trustee found guilty of driving while intoxicated

Julie Theroux appeared in court on Feb. 21 and entered a no contest plea.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville trustee was found guilty on Tuesday for driving while intoxicated.

According to court records, Theroux was ordered to pay multiple fines and was also sentenced to 180 days in jail with 177 of those days suspended. The three days will be spent in the driver intervention program which will need to be completed within six weeks.

Theroux’s driver’s license was suspended but she was granted driving privileges during the suspension for trustee duties, work duties and animal care.

Court records say Theroux is also under inactive probation for one year.

On Feb. 1, Theroux was stopped by an officer noticed multiple traffic violations including driving between two lanes and swinging fairly wide when passing cars. She was later arrested and charged with tow counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation.

