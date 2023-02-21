Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When police pulled up to a minor two-car crash on Broadway, they found a man involved waving a gun, pointing it at the people who were inside the other vehicle. Witnesses told 911 dispatchers the man was doing it for several minutes following the fender bender.

“We heard a crash out front and we looked out and there had been a car crash and immediately the person who was rear-ended jumped out and took off towards the car that had rear-ended him,” said Liz Grimm, who was inside the Original Sub Shop the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 10th. She and other patrons saw the minor crash escalate into a major confrontation.

Cell phone video from inside the restaurant shows what was happening across the street moments before police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Adam Conley, 37, now faces charges of Aggravated Menacing, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Damaging. Conley has pleaded not guilty to all three.

“It’s a very tense situation, but in this case, Toledo Police handled it wonderfully and very professionally and they kept everybody safe and they apprehended the person that should have been apprehended,” added Grimm, who wants to thank Toledo Police for quickly deescalating the situation.

