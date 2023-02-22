Birthday Club
15 arrested in NW Ohio for child sex crimes

Fostoria sting
Fostoria sting(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fostoria Police Department said Wednesday they’ve arrested 15 suspects and charged them with crimes ranging from Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor to Disseminating Harmful Material to a Juvenile.

According to the press release, over the past ten months Officer Kyle Reinbolt had contact with the suspects online and through texting; posing as a child, who was sought out by the suspects, to engage in sexual conduct.

The investigation was a special covert operation between the Fostoria Police Department and the national program, Internet Crimes Against Children, also know as ICAC.

“There is no greater threat to our community, than those who prey upon our children,” Chief of Police Gabe Wedge said. “We will continue to go after and apprehend these individuals, whether online or in person; Giving them each their day in court, but most importantly bringing them into the light, so the community knows!”

You can view the photos of suspects with their charges, investigation dates, and case status below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

