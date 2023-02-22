Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

17-year-old student running for a WLS School Board seat

17-year-old Brady Hall says he wants to run for a seat on the WLS School Board to make schools...
17-year-old Brady Hall says he wants to run for a seat on the WLS School Board to make schools safer for students and staff.(wtvg)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brady Hall, a 17-year-old Senior at Whitmer Highschool, pulled petitions to run for a seat on the Washington Local Schools School Board Tuesday.

“If this district is for kids, we need someone on the board who carries that perspective, that youthful perspective,” says Brady.

Supporters of Hall who joined him at the Lucas County Board of Elections say that many of the current members of the school board have not been in school for a long time and that Hall’s youth will provide a much-needed fresh perspective.

“As a student, we need someone on the board who can say I have a working relationship with teachers, with support staff, with other students. We are working together to make a better environment for Witmer, for Washington local, for the elementary, for the junior highs,” says Hall.

Brady was one of the many students that witness a shooting at the Whitmer vs. Central Catholic football game. He says it was that incident that solidified his candidacy. " Safety is going to be at the forefront of our campaign and we are going to follow it up with the school responsibility being on the board. We need the taxpayers to trust Washington local with their money.“

Malena Mudse is a parent who attended that Whitmer football game, she says Hall’s actions during that event ensured her that he could help the school board. ”He was piling as many students into his car as possible to get them to safety. What kid is not going to hear gunshots and run the opposite way, but you’ve got someone like Brady with a heart of gold. He’s gonna run and help his fellow students,” says Mudse.

If all goes according to plan Hall’s name will be on the November ballot.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
Breaking down Wednesday's precipitation types
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Wednesday
Witnesses recorded the driver who was pointing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle after...
Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
Ernest Frye, 74, is missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive.
TPD cancels search for missing Toledo man

Latest News

February 22nd Weather Forecast
February 22nd Weather Forecast
Breaking down Wednesday's precipitation types
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Wednesday
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo City Council approved the settlement of the lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over the...
Toledo City Council approves settlement with Buckeye over Summit Street project