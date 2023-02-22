17-year-old student running for a WLS School Board seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brady Hall, a 17-year-old Senior at Whitmer Highschool, pulled petitions to run for a seat on the Washington Local Schools School Board Tuesday.

“If this district is for kids, we need someone on the board who carries that perspective, that youthful perspective,” says Brady.

Supporters of Hall who joined him at the Lucas County Board of Elections say that many of the current members of the school board have not been in school for a long time and that Hall’s youth will provide a much-needed fresh perspective.

“As a student, we need someone on the board who can say I have a working relationship with teachers, with support staff, with other students. We are working together to make a better environment for Witmer, for Washington local, for the elementary, for the junior highs,” says Hall.

Brady was one of the many students that witness a shooting at the Whitmer vs. Central Catholic football game. He says it was that incident that solidified his candidacy. " Safety is going to be at the forefront of our campaign and we are going to follow it up with the school responsibility being on the board. We need the taxpayers to trust Washington local with their money.“

Malena Mudse is a parent who attended that Whitmer football game, she says Hall’s actions during that event ensured her that he could help the school board. ”He was piling as many students into his car as possible to get them to safety. What kid is not going to hear gunshots and run the opposite way, but you’ve got someone like Brady with a heart of gold. He’s gonna run and help his fellow students,” says Mudse.

If all goes according to plan Hall’s name will be on the November ballot.

