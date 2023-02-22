Birthday Club
2/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Ice north and rain for all this afternoon; warmer/windy Thursday, colder Friday
Ice concerns slowly lifting north through the afternoon, but rain and rumbles of thunder will keep going through the evening. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We started the day with the sound of sleet pinging off the windows in Toledo, though ground temps have stayed a hair above freezing -- good news for roads and trees, though the ice concern remains largely to the northwest through the afternoon. Plenty of rain will continue to fall (with a few rumbles of thunder) as a warm front lifts slowly north overnight, making temps rise to the mid-50s Thursday with gusty west winds... before highs come back down below freezing to close out the week. The roller coaster continues early next week: near-60F with showers/storms Monday.

