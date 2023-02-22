2/22: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

We started the day with the sound of sleet pinging off the windows in Toledo, though ground temps have stayed a hair above freezing -- good news for roads and trees, though the ice concern remains largely to the northwest through the afternoon. Plenty of rain will continue to fall (with a few rumbles of thunder) as a warm front lifts slowly north overnight, making temps rise to the mid-50s Thursday with gusty west winds... before highs come back down below freezing to close out the week. The roller coaster continues early next week: near-60F with showers/storms Monday.

