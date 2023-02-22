Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Barr’s Public House

By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -The sign out front states, “Great ideas start with a beer.” Off Briarfield Blvd. in Maumee, they’ve got plenty of great ideas inside Barr’s Public House.

“We opened in 2012, so we’ve been open for 11 years now,” said Sarah Buchanan, Bar Manager of Barr’s Public House. “We want to make this place feel like home. When you come here, we want to try to help you from the very beginning of your experience to the end.”

Today, we go into the kitchen with Head Chef Kris Parker to see how he creates a Cajun Pasta.

“It’s one of our staples — a big favorite. I don’t think we’re ever going to be able to get rid of it, and for good reason. It’s very good,” said Chef Kris.

Watch to see how it pairs with a handmade coctail called “The O.G.,” which is a house twist on an Old Fashioned. Check out the rest of the menu here: https://barrspublichouse.com/

