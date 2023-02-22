Birthday Club
East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with harmful chemicals after the train derailment that occured on Feb 3.(Action News 5)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Since the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, speculation as to the cause and if it could have been prevented has run rampant.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will release its initial report on the crash Thursday morning around 10 a.m., and then hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in Washington, D.C.

The cause will more than likely focus on what Norfolk Southern initially said was an axil failure on one of the 120 railcars.

It is possible the NTSB will address what are called hot boxes, which are devices on the rails that should detect overheating and alert engineers to break and stop the train.

Surveillance video has shown the axil on fire at various points before the derailment, so where were the hot boxes and did they work?

