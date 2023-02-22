Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 22nd Weather Forecast

Heavy rain and storms today, some ice northwest
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing rain is possible near the state-line and north this morning, otherwise the ice will stay in Hillsdale and western Lenawee County. Otherwise, widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected with steady temperatures in the middle 30s. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30s tonight and will warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon (60s south and 40s north). Friday will be colder with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 20s. The weekend will bring highs in the 40s. Thunderstorms are likely on Monday with a high in the upper 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
Breaking down Wednesday's precipitation types
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Wednesday
Witnesses recorded the driver who was pointing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle after...
Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
Ernest Frye, 74, is missing from the 5600 block of Armada Drive.
TPD cancels search for missing Toledo man

Latest News

February 22nd Weather Forecast
February 22nd Weather Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast