February 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Freezing rain is possible near the state-line and north this morning, otherwise the ice will stay in Hillsdale and western Lenawee County. Otherwise, widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected with steady temperatures in the middle 30s. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30s tonight and will warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon (60s south and 40s north). Friday will be colder with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 20s. The weekend will bring highs in the 40s. Thunderstorms are likely on Monday with a high in the upper 50s.

