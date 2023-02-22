Birthday Club
I-280 South over Veterans’ Glass City Skyway closed for ice shedding

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Southbound I-280 is closed over the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway Wednesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews closed the lanes due to ice shedding from the bridge cables.

ODOT said it’s not clear when it will reopen. The detour said southbound traffic can use the Galena road exit to the Craig Bridge or to stay on I-75 to ST 795. The Front Street on-ramp to SB is still open.

