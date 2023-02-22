Man accused of leading police on chase throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon, Ohio man is facing charges after police say he led officers from numerous agencies on a chase Tuesday night.

According to Toledo Police records, Joseph Cox, 41, is charged with failure to comply as well as traffic and drug crimes. Police said University of Toledo police officers tried to pull him over on campus in the 1300 block of Conference Drive around 5:30 Tuesday night. Cox took off and Toledo Police officers took over the pursuit at Schneider Road and S. Detroit Avenue. At some point during the chase, the suspect’s vehicle hit a residential fence but no one was hurt.

The chase came to an end in the 600 block of Woodsdale when the driver got out and ran away. Officers took the suspect into police custody and sent him to a hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.

