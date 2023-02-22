Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man accused of leading police on chase throughout Toledo

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oregon, Ohio man is facing charges after police say he led officers from numerous agencies on a chase Tuesday night.

According to Toledo Police records, Joseph Cox, 41, is charged with failure to comply as well as traffic and drug crimes. Police said University of Toledo police officers tried to pull him over on campus in the 1300 block of Conference Drive around 5:30 Tuesday night. Cox took off and Toledo Police officers took over the pursuit at Schneider Road and S. Detroit Avenue. At some point during the chase, the suspect’s vehicle hit a residential fence but no one was hurt.

The chase came to an end in the 600 block of Woodsdale when the driver got out and ran away. Officers took the suspect into police custody and sent him to a hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
Freezing Rain Northwest Of Toledo
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Today
Witnesses recorded the driver who was pointing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle after...
Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
Dante Tate
Suspect in Bluffton officer death takes plea deal in Hancock County charges

Latest News

Italian Bowl preparations in Toledo
Italian Bowl preparations in Toledo
Public visitation announced in honor of retired Toledo radio legend Gary Shores
Randall Rock
Fostoria sex crime sting
FIRST ALERT DAY - Tracking soaking rain and ice in Michigan, Ohio
FIRST ALERT DAY - Tracking soaking rain and ice in Michigan, Ohio