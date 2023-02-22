Birthday Club
MSU student’s medical status updated from critical to ‘serious but stable’ after shooting

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One student harmed in the Michigan State University shooting has been upgraded from critical to “serious but stable” according to a Sparrow Hospital spokesperson Wednesday.

The student’s condition confirmed by John Foren at Sparrow means there is one student now considered to be in fair condition, three in serious but stable, and one still determined to be critical condition.

