Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
Freezing Rain Northwest Of Toledo
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Today
Witnesses recorded the driver who was pointing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle after...
Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
TLCHD
Lucas County issues overdose alert

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and GOP state Sen. Theresa Gavarone appear at a...
Ohio plan aims to boost trust by standardizing election data
EXPECTED RAIN AND ICE TOTALS FOR 2/22/23
FIRST ALERT DAY - Heavy rain and icing continue into Wednesday night
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast