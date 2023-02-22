Birthday Club
OHSAA removes Central Catholic girls basketball program from state tournament

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball...
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball program from its 2022 to 2023 state tournament.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed the Central Catholic girls’ basketball program from its 2022 to 2023 state tournament.

Our media partner, The Blade, reported that the school had received a second infraction from the association Monday.

As a result, the school suspended Ericka Haney, Central Catholic’s girls’ basketball head coach, on Tuesday.

“Central Catholic High School has become aware of new information regarding our girls’ basketball program. As a result of these new details, Ericka Haney has been suspended indefinitely as the girls’ basketball head coach. Additional information will be forthcoming soon,” said Brian DeBenedictis, Central’s director of marketing and communications, The Blade reported.

