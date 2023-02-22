Owens Community College holding training program for active shooter situations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College’s Department of Public Safety will offer ALICE Training to community groups or individuals in the coming months.

Developed more than 20 years ago, ALICE Training is an active shooter response training program available for individuals, schools, workplaces and other community organizations.

“The program’s vision is to empower people with the skills and knowledge to respond in the event of an active shooter situation,” Owens Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Steve Harrison said. “The ALICE acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. The acronym was created so that these steps can quickly be remembered and people will be able to do everything possible to save themselves and others.”

The training sessions will be held in-person and virtually through Microsoft Teams. The first session is scheduled at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 in Veterans Hall 201 on the Toledo-area Campus. To attend this session or schedule a session, contact Detective Terry Ferguson at terry_ferguson@owens.edu or (567) 661-7575. Specific session dates also will be posted at www.owens.edu/dps/safety.

