Public visitation announced in honor of retired Toledo radio legend Gary Shores

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The community is invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Gary Shores, a Toledo Radio Legend, who died on Sunday.

The retired Toledo on-air radio personality spent over four decades on WKKO-FM 99.9 (K-100).

According to K-100′s Facebook page, a public visitation will occur Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home located on 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue.

Donations can be made at Life Connection, Make-a-Wish, and Are You Dense?

The longtime K-100 broadcaster died around 5 p.m. Sunday, his longtime on-air partner’s daughter confirmed to 13abc.

Shores, best known for his time hosting the popular morning show “Shores and Steele,” retired in 2019 to focus on his health. He had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

His former co-host Harvey Steele died in 2017.

