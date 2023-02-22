Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspect in Bluffton officer death takes plea deal in Hancock County charges

Dante Tate
Dante Tate(Source: Medina County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One of three suspects charged in connection to the hit-and-run death of a Bluffton police officer was convicted of several charges in Hancock County after he took a plea deal.

According to court records, Dante Tate pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and complicity to receiving stolen property Tuesday, with prosecutors dropping charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and theft or grand theft of a motor vehicle. Tate was also previously convicted on charges out of Medina County stemming from the incident, sentenced to two years when he was convicted of failure to comply and receiving stolen property charges.

Tate and two others were charged after allegedly leading police on a chase throughout Ohio that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis in March of 2022. Police say Francis was deploying stop sticks on I-75 in Hancock County to stop the suspects when the suspect vehicle hit him.

After the suspect vehicle hit Francis, police say the three suspects got out and ran away, sparking an hours-long manhunt. According to officials, Tate stole a Toyota Prius and led police on yet another chase when a trooper spotted him on I-71 near Medina. The vehicle was eventually stopped at SR-57 in Elyria.

Court records show Emin Johnson is facing a slew of charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, and having weapons under disability. Zachary Love is facing charges including receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. He was taken into police custody in Hancock County. Johnson and Love are scheduled to be back in court for a criminal pretrial on March 3. Court records show a jury trial is scheduled for Johnson on April 24.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
TPD: Toledo pizza delivery driver shot on the job
Ohio Highway State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people on Monday.
Two killed in Maumee crash on Ohio Turnpike
Tami Gerity
Delta woman indicted for attempted murder, arson charges
Toledo Police say on Feb. 19 at 10:55 p.m., a man approached a TPD officer and stated he had...
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Toledo bar

Latest News

Jameil Aossey's is now a Grammy winner after Beyonce's album Renaissance took home Best...
Grammy-winning producer from NW Ohio looks to inspire the next generation
A chilly rain is expected to develop Wednesday, leading to freezing rain concerns for Michigan...
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Wednesday
Grammy-winning producer from NW Ohio looks to inspire the next generation
58-year-old Bonnie Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools.
Toledo woman killed by dog