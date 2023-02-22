TARTA, Greater Toledo Community Foundation to roll out Youth Summer Blast Pass program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation have partnered to roll out the Youth Summer Blast Pass program this summer.

TARTA says its Board of Trustees approved the Youth Summer Blas Pass program last week. For $25, the program offers riders ages six through 19 unlimited rides on all three TARTS services - fixed route, TARTA Flex microtransit and TARPS - in June, July and August.

“For five decades, the focus of this organization has been making things better for our community,” said Greater Toledo Community Foundation President Keith Burwell. “Working with TARTA on this program, we will be able to provide transportation for those who need it the most and help our youth take advantage of everything northwest Ohio has to offer in the summer months.”

According to TARTA, the program received a $50,000 donation from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation to help cover the cost of the first 2,000 passes.

“Our young people face so many challenges on a daily basis,” said Burwell. “Removing the barrier of cost of transportation for those who don’t have access to a car is going to make a difference in what their options are for the summer months in terms of work or recreation. This is something we’re very happy to be a part of.”

The process for applying and receiving one of the passes will be announced by TARTA in the next few weeks.

