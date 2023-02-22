Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TARTA, Greater Toledo Community Foundation to roll out Youth Summer Blast Pass program

For $25, the program offers riders ages six through 19 unlimited rides on all three TARTS...
For $25, the program offers riders ages six through 19 unlimited rides on all three TARTS services in June, July and August.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation have partnered to roll out the Youth Summer Blast Pass program this summer.

TARTA says its Board of Trustees approved the Youth Summer Blas Pass program last week. For $25, the program offers riders ages six through 19 unlimited rides on all three TARTS services - fixed route, TARTA Flex microtransit and TARPS - in June, July and August.

“For five decades, the focus of this organization has been making things better for our community,” said Greater Toledo Community Foundation President Keith Burwell. “Working with TARTA on this program, we will be able to provide transportation for those who need it the most and help our youth take advantage of everything northwest Ohio has to offer in the summer months.”

According to TARTA, the program received a $50,000 donation from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation to help cover the cost of the first 2,000 passes.

“Our young people face so many challenges on a daily basis,” said Burwell. “Removing the barrier of cost of transportation for those who don’t have access to a car is going to make a difference in what their options are for the summer months in terms of work or recreation. This is something we’re very happy to be a part of.”

The process for applying and receiving one of the passes will be announced by TARTA in the next few weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Pethood has taken in 100 dogs from large-scale breeding operations in the last year or so
Local rescue works to find forever homes for dogs rescued from puppy mills
Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault.
Toledo woman dies from dog attack in her backyard
Freezing Rain Northwest Of Toledo
FIRST ALERT DAY - Soaking rain and ice possible north/west of Toledo Today
Witnesses recorded the driver who was pointing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle after...
Witnesses record video of man pointing a gun at occupants of another vehicle after a crash
Lucas County issues overdose alert

Latest News

Margarita Day with Condado Tacos
Margarita Day with Condado Tacos
How to become an Imagination Station Artist-in-Residence
How to become an Imagination Station Artist-in-Residence
Ethan hangs with pups at the Wood Co. Humane Society
Ethan hangs with pups at the Wood Co. Humane Society
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
East Palestine train derailment cause to be released Thursday morning
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
Trump visiting East Palestine following toxic train derailment