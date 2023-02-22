Thousands in SE Michigan without power due to winter weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands are without power in southeast Michigan due the winter weather. Consumers Energy customers can check to see their power outage map here. Detroit Edison customers can check to see their power outage map here.

According to Consumers Energy as of 5:00 pm Wednesday:

Monroe County is reporting 160 customers without power

Lenawee County is reporting 2,909 customers without power

Hillsdale County is reporting 1215 customers without power

According to Detroit Edison as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday:

Monroe County is reporting 241 customers without power

Lenawee County is reporting 1 customer without power

