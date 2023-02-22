Three males indicted in relation to couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Three males were indicted by a Grand Jury Wednesday in relation to a robbery outside of the Franklin Mall.
According to court documents, Marques Reasonover Jr., 18, Marvin Burwell, 20, and a 16-year-old male were indicted on charges relating to a robbery that took place on Feb. 14.
Reasonover, Jr., and Burwell were charged with aggravated robbery with specification and a three-year gun specification.
The couple, who requested not to be identified, told 13abc they were jumped by three men wearing ski masks.
