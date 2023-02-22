Toledo organization releases plan to address violence in the City

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, led by former Toledo mayors, has released a 12-point plan of action in an effort to promote peace and eliminate deaths by violence in the City of Toledo.

The plan was submitted to Toledo City Council and the Mayor’s office on Feb. 21.

“After five months of meetings with Toledoans concerned about the violent culture growing in Toledo, we submit our 12-point program to assist you and to protect our residents from being victims of that violence,” said members of the Coalition of Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods. “We have the ear of many Toledoans, and we will continue to listen to their suggestions as time goes on.”

The 12 points, or priorities, were created “to provide resources as necessary to implement community-driven initiatives aimed at reducing violence and promoting peace.”

The priorities include multiple changes in neighborhoods which call for an increased police presence, the strengthening of Community Watch programs, the addition of cameras and even the enforcement of a curfew.

Also included in the list of priorities is a safer method of reporting crime, the strengthening of gun laws and multiple programs that will provide support and classes to parents and mentorships, job training and educational opportunities to youth.

On Feb. 18, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz introduced his own plan which included possibly hiring a company out of Louisville, Kentucky to help with the growing violence in Toledo. This plan was opposed by the coalition.

“I believe we have the answers to this problem here in Toledo. We don’t need to bring folks in from Louisville or from any other part of the country to come up with the ideas needed to fix this,” said Kapszukiewicz. “What I think we’re lacking is someone to help us coordinate those efforts. That’s what this is.”

Former Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said Kapszukiewicz’s plan was a good one, but what the community really needs is action.

The coalition says it is currently taking action right now by informing the public about the 12-point plan which took about four months to create.

“I guarantee you that, whatever report that they make out of Louisville, it will have all the points we just made because we’ve been out talking to people, and that’s what you have to do,” said former Mayor Mike Bell.

You can read the full plan below:

