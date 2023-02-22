Birthday Club
University of Toledo to host Italian Bowl this July

This will be the first time ever that the IFL Championship Game will be played outside of Europe.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Italian Bowl is headed to Ohio this July for the 42nd Italian Football League Championship game that will be played in Toledo.

The game will take place on July 1 and will be played in the Glass Bowl on the campus of the University of Toledo. This will be the first time ever that the IFL Championship Game will be played outside of Europe.

The game will be played at 2 p.m. so it can be aired live in Italy.

According to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Toledo’s official Independence Day fireworks show will also be held on July 1 to coincide with the Italian Bowl.

There will also be a Mayor’s Cup which will feature elected officials throughout northwest Ohio playing in a punt, pass and kick competition.

For more information, click here.

