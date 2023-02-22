Woman charged in 2022 double murder on Albion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a woman in connection to a 2022 double murder that later turned into a police shooting of another suspect.

Camyrn Chase is facing two murder charges in the deaths of Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe. Chase was arrested on Wednesday. Court documents said she was involved in setting up the incident that led to the murders. Detectives learned of her alleged involvement in the murders by cell phone data and witness statements.

Police say Moore and Roscoe were shot and killed in the 2700 block of Albion in November 2022. Witnesses told officers one of the victim’s vehicles were missing and police tracked down that vehicle in the 600 block of Leach at the Weiler Homes were they found another alleged suspect, Prince Jones, sitting in the victim’s vehicle pointing a gun to his head.

Police said after negotiations with Prince failed, he eventually got out of the vehicle with the gun still in his hand. Police tried to further negotiate with the suspect and when that failed, officers shot the suspect as he raised his gun.

Chase is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning. This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

