1 MSU student discharged from hospital

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety announced on social media Thursday that one student victim of the shooting was discharged from the hospital.

The student’s condition was updated by Sparrow Health. The student had previously been listed in serious condition.

Four students are still hospitalized, one in fair condition, two students are in serious condition, one remains in critical condition according to Sparrow Health.

