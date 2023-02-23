2/22/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Rain and ice continue early Wednesday night
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain and ice ending after 2am, breezy, temperatures steady in the lower to mid 30s. THURSDAY: Chance of a few AM showers, then dry, breezy and warmer, highs in the lower 50s in Toledo, 30s and 40s in Michigan, near 60 south of Toledo. FRIDAY: Much colder, partly sunny, a few AM flurries, highs only in the upper 20s.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.